Find the Best Color Laserjet Printers for Small Business in 2023

If you’re a small business owner, finding the right printer can make a big difference in your productivity and bottom line. That’s why we’ve created an expert guide to help you optimize your search for the best color laserjet printers for small business. With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to determine which printer is the best fit for your needs.

Our guide takes into account a range of factors to help you find the perfect printer, including print speed, paper handling capacity, and overall value for your money. We’ve done the research and testing to narrow down the top picks and provide in-depth reviews to help you make an informed decision.

By optimizing your search for the best color laserjet printers for small business, you’ll save time and money by finding the right printer the first time around. Our guide is designed to help both experienced and new business owners find the perfect printer to fit their needs.

So, whether you’re looking to print marketing materials or simply need a reliable printer for your day-to-day operations, our expert guide has got you covered. Check out our top picks and reviews for the best color laserjet printers for small business in 2023 and take your productivity to the next level.

Best Color Laserjet Printers for Small Business Reviews: Our Top 5 Choices

1. HP Color LaserJet Pro Multifunction M479fdw Wireless Laser Printer

HP Color LaserJet Pro Multifunction M479fdw Wireless Laser Printer with One-Year, Next-Business Day, Onsite Warranty (W1A80A), White BUILT TO KEEP YOUR BUSINESS MOVING FORWARD – Print, scan, copy and fax consistently high-quality documents with the HP Color LaserJet Pro Multifunction M479fdw, a wireless printer designed to let you focus on growing your business

HP WOLF PRO SECURITY – Protect company data and safeguard against cyberattacks with protection built into the printer hardware, firmware and OS

AUTOMATE COMPLICATED WORKFLOWS - Help save time by automating all the steps in a complicated workflow, and apply your saved settings at a touch of a button via the customizable touchscreen control panel

PRINT WITH OR WITHOUT A NETWORK – Use built-in Wi-Fi Direct to connect your smartphone directly to your wireless laser printer for easy mobile printing, even without a local network connection

SPEED THROUGH TASKS – Stay productive with single-pass, 2-sided scanning, 50-sheet auto document feeder, 250-sheet input tray, and print speeds of up to 28 pages per minute from this laser printer

The HP Color LaserJet Pro M479fdw is a wireless multifunction laser printer designed for small to medium-sized businesses that require fast, high-quality printing with advanced security features. It offers print, copy, scan, and fax capabilities, making it a versatile and reliable choice for any office.

Performance: With a printing speed of up to 28 pages per minute (ppm) for both color and black & white, the M479fdw provides excellent performance for its class. It has a 50,000-page monthly duty cycle, ensuring reliability and consistency for heavy workloads.

Build Quality: The M479fdw is built with robust materials and has a professional, sleek design. It is designed to withstand heavy usage, and its compact size makes it a perfect fit for small office spaces.

Ease of Use: The 4.3-inch color touchscreen display simplifies navigation and provides easy access to various functions. It also supports mobile printing and scanning through the HP Smart app and has compatibility with popular cloud services like Google Drive and Dropbox. The wireless connectivity allows for seamless integration with your existing network.

Distinguishing Features: The M479fdw offers advanced security features, including threat notifications and optional PIN/Pull printing. It also supports duplex printing and scanning, saving paper and improving efficiency.

Users of varying skill levels will appreciate the intuitive touchscreen interface and easy setup process. However, the cost of consumables might be a drawback for some users, and the printer lacks support for USB printing.

2. HP Color LaserJet Pro Multifunction M479fdn Laser Printer

Sale HP Color LaserJet Pro Multifunction M479fdn Laser Printer with One-Year, Next-Business Day, Onsite Warranty (W1A79A) BUILT TO KEEP YOUR BUSINESS MOVING FORWARD – Print, scan, copy and fax consistently high-quality documents with the HP Color LaserJet Pro Multifunction M479fdn, a color laser printer designed to let you focus on growing your business

HP WOLF PRO SECURITY – Protect company data and safeguard against cyberattacks with protection built into the printer hardware, firmware and OS

AUTOMATE COMPLICATED WORKFLOWS - Help save time by automating steps in a complicated workflow, and apply your saved settings at a touch of a button via the customizable touchscreen control panel

WALK-UP USB PRINTING – Print Microsoft Office-formatted files in addition to PDFs right off your USB drive, using a port on the front of the printer, and save paper with automatic 2-sided printing

SPEED THROUGH TASKS – Stay productive with single-pass, 2-sided scanning, 50-sheet auto document feeder, 250-sheet input tray, and print speeds of up to 28 pages per minute from this laser printer

The HP Color LaserJet Pro M479fdn is a high-quality laser printer that offers similar features to the M479fdw, with the primary difference being the lack of wireless connectivity.

Performance: Like the M479fdw, the M479fdn boasts a print speed of 28 ppm in both color and black & white. It has a 50,000-page monthly duty cycle, ensuring consistent performance in demanding work environments.

Build Quality: The M479fdn shares the same robust build quality and compact design as the M479fdw, ensuring durability and longevity in any office setting.

Ease of Use: The 4.3-inch color touchscreen allows for easy navigation and access to printer functions. It supports mobile printing and scanning through the HP Smart app, but requires a wired connection for network integration.

Distinguishing Features: The M479fdn offers similar security features and duplex printing capabilities as the M479fdw. However, it lacks wireless connectivity, which may be a drawback for some users.

The M479fdn is well-suited for users who prefer a wired connection or don’t require wireless capabilities. However, the lack of wireless connectivity may limit its appeal for users who prioritize ease of setup and flexibility in their office environment.

3. HP Color LaserJet Pro M454dn Printer, Double-Sided Printing & Built-in Ethernet (W1Y44A)

Sale HP Color LaserJet Pro M454dn Printer, Double-Sided Printing & Built-in Ethernet (W1Y44A) White BUILT TO KEEP YOUR BUSINESS MOVING FORWARD - Ethernet only. Print consistently high-quality documents and vivid graphics with the HP color LaserJet Pro M454dn, A color laser printer designed to let you focus on growing your business

HP WOLF PRO SECURITY – Protect company data and safeguard against cyberattacks with protection built into the printer hardware, firmware and OS

MANAGE TASK QUICKLY AND EASLIY - Take control of your projects with this double-sided laser printer's 250-sheet input tray and Print speeds of up to 28 pages a minute

SHARE RESOURCES ON YOUR NETWORK - Easily access, Print, and share resources with built-in Ethernet capabilities. Maximum input capacity (sheets)- up to 850 sheets (with optional 550-sheet tray). standard input capacity (envelopes) - up to 15. Standard output capacity (envelopes) - up to 20 envelopes

ENHANCED ENERGY EFFICIENCY – Designed with the environment in mind, HP Color LaserJet Pro M454dn saves up to 11% energy over prior products, with technologies that help reduce paper waste

The HP Color LaserJet Pro M454dn is a powerful, compact laser printer designed for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers excellent performance and advanced security features but lacks scanning, copying, and faxing capabilities.

Performance: The M454dn has a printing speed of up to 28 ppm in both color and black & white, with a 50,000-page monthly duty cycle. It is designed for consistent, high-quality performance in demanding work environments.

Build Quality: This printer features a sturdy build and compact design, making it a durable and space-saving choice for any office.

Ease of Use: The M454dn offers a 2-line LCD display for easy navigation, but lacks the touchscreen interface found on other models. It supports mobile printing through the HP Smart app and has built-in Ethernet connectivity for seamless network integration. However, it lacks wireless connectivity, which may be a drawback for some users.

Distinguishing Features: The M454dn offers advanced security features and supports duplex printing, reducing paper consumption and enhancing efficiency. While it lacks the multifunction capabilities of the M479fdw and M479fdn, it is a reliable and high-performance option for users who only require printing capabilities.

Users of varying skill levels will appreciate the straightforward setup and operation of the M454dn. However, the absence of wireless connectivity and multifunction features may limit its appeal for those who require more versatility in their office equipment.

4. HP Color LaserJet Pro M454dw Printer (W1Y45A)

HP Color LaserJet Pro M454dw Printer (W1Y45A) ,White BUILT TO KEEP YOUR BUSINESS MOVING FORWARD – Print consistently high-quality documents and vivid graphics with the HP Color LaserJet Pro M454dw, a wireless color laser printer designed to let you focus on growing your business

HP WOLF PRO SECURITY – Protect company data and safeguard against cyberattacks with protection built into the printer hardware, firmware and OS

WALK-UP USB PRINTING - Print Microsoft Office-formatted files in addition to PDFs right off your USB drive, using a port on the front of the printer, and save paper with automatic 2-sided printing

PRINT WITH OR WITHOUT A NETWORK – Use built-in Wi-Fi Direct to connect your smartphone directly to your wireless color laser printer for easy mobile printing, even without a local network connection

MANAGE TASKS QUICKLY AND EASILY – Take control of your projects with this laser printer's intuitive 2.7" color touchscreen, 250-sheet input tray, and print speeds of up to 28 pages a minute

The HP Color LaserJet Pro M454dw is a wireless version of the M454dn, designed for small to medium-sized businesses that require high-quality printing with the convenience of wireless connectivity.

Performance: The M454dw shares the same impressive printing speed of up to 28 ppm in both color and black & white as the M454dn. It also has a 50,000-page monthly duty cycle, ensuring consistent performance in busy work environments.

Build Quality: The M454dw has a robust build and compact design, similar to the M454dn, making it a durable and space-saving choice for any office.

Ease of Use: The M454dw offers a 2.7-inch color touchscreen for easy navigation and access to printer functions. It supports mobile printing through the HP Smart app and has built-in wireless connectivity for easy network integration.

Distinguishing Features: Like the M454dn, the M454dw offers advanced security features and duplex printing capabilities. The key difference between the two models is the wireless connectivity of the M454dw, which offers greater flexibility and convenience for users.

Users who prioritize ease of setup and wireless connectivity will appreciate the M454dw. However, it still lacks the multifunction features found in the M479fdw and M479fdn, which may be a drawback for some users who need scanning, copying, and faxing capabilities.

5. HP Color LaserJet Pro M182nw Wireless All-in-One Laser Printer

HP Color LaserJet Pro M255dw Wireless Laser Printer, Remote Mobile Print, Duplex Printing, Works with Alexa (7KW64A) Impress with color and increase efficiency: This business printer offers extraordinary wireless printing, fast print speeds––up to 22 ppm, automatic two-sided printing, and an intuitive 2.7" color touchscreen

Print remotely with the HP Smart app: Set up your LaserJet printer, manage print jobs, receive notifications, and print and scan on the go with HP Smart––HP's best-in-class mobile print app

Save time with customizable shortcuts: Eliminate steps in repetitive tasks and organize documents 50% faster directly from your mobile device using exclusive office features in the HP Smart app

Strong security: Help protect your HP printer and sensitive business data with built-in security essentials that help detect and stop attacks

Wireless connectivity you can count on: Have confidence in your connection with steady performance from dual band Wi-Fi

The HP Color LaserJet Pro M182nw is an all-in-one wireless laser printer designed for small businesses and home offices that require printing, scanning, and copying capabilities in a compact package.

Performance: The M182nw offers a print speed of up to 17 ppm in both color and black & white, which is slower than the other models listed. However, it still provides reliable performance for lighter workloads, with a 30,000-page monthly duty cycle.

Build Quality: This printer features a compact design and solid build quality, making it suitable for smaller office spaces or home offices.

Ease of Use: The M182nw offers a 2-line LCD display and supports mobile printing through the HP Smart app. Its wireless connectivity allows for easy network integration and convenient remote printing.

Distinguishing Features: The M182nw provides all-in-one functionality, including printing, scanning, and copying, in a compact and affordable package. However, it lacks advanced security features and duplex printing capabilities, which may be important for some users.

The M182nw is an excellent choice for users who require an all-in-one solution but have lighter workloads or smaller budgets. Its slower printing speed and lack of advanced features may be a drawback for some users, but it still offers reliable performance and ease of use for a wide range of skill levels.

Buying Guide of Best Color Laserjet Printers for Small Business

When it comes to small business, finding the right printer can make a huge difference in productivity and cost-effectiveness. Color laserjet printers are an excellent choice for small businesses that require high-quality prints, speed, and durability. Here is a detailed buying guide to help you find the best color laserjet printers for your small business.

Step 1: Identify Your Business Needs

Before making a purchase, it is crucial to understand the printing requirements of your small business. Determine the type of documents your business produces and how frequently you need to print them. This will help you decide on the paper size, print speed, and other features that your printer needs to have.

Step 2: Consider Print Quality

The quality of your prints is essential for your business’s reputation. Look for a printer that can produce high-quality color prints with sharp and vibrant colors. Check the printer’s resolution and color depth to ensure that it can produce the results you need.

Step 3: Check the Print Speed

In a small business setting, time is money, and you need a printer that can print quickly without sacrificing quality. Look for a printer that can print at least 20 pages per minute to ensure that your printing needs are met efficiently.

Step 4: Look for Connectivity Options

In today’s digital age, connectivity is a crucial feature for any printer. Look for a printer that can connect to your network or wireless devices to make printing easy and convenient. Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity are some of the features you should consider.

Step 5: Evaluate the Cost of Ownership

The initial cost of a printer is just one aspect of the total cost of ownership. Consider the cost of toner cartridges, maintenance, and other factors that could affect your printer’s operating costs over time. Look for a printer with low-cost replacement cartridges and minimal maintenance requirements.

Step 6: Read Reviews and Compare Features

Before making a purchase, read reviews from other small businesses to learn about their experiences with the printers you’re considering. Look for printers with features that meet your business needs and compare prices to find the best value for your money.

Step 7: Check for Warranty and Support

Make sure that the printer you choose comes with a warranty and reliable customer support. This will give you peace of mind knowing that you can get help if you encounter any issues with your printer.

In conclusion, choosing the best color laserjet printer for your small business requires careful consideration of your business needs, print quality, print speed, connectivity options, cost of ownership, reviews, and warranty and support. By following these steps, you can find a printer that will meet your printing needs and help your small business succeed.

FAQ

What is a Color Laserjet Printer? A color laserjet printer is a type of printer that uses laser technology to print text and images in full color. Unlike inkjet printers, laserjet printers use toner instead of ink, which is melted onto the paper using heat. This results in fast and high-quality printing, making laserjet printers a popular choice for small businesses. What are the benefits of using a Color Laserjet Printer for Small Business? Color laserjet printers offer several advantages for small businesses, including fast printing speeds, high-quality output, and low printing costs. Laserjet printers are also more durable than inkjet printers, making them ideal for businesses that need to print a high volume of documents on a regular basis. What are the best Color Laserjet Printers for Small Business? Some of the best color laserjet printers for small businesses include the HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP M477fdw, the Brother HL-L3270CDW, and the Dell Color Laser Printer C1760nw. These printers offer fast printing speeds, high-quality output, and a range of features that are ideal for small businesses. What is the cost of a Color Laserjet Printer for Small Business? The cost of a color laserjet printer for small business can vary depending on the model and features. However, you can expect to pay between $200 to $800 for a good quality color laserjet printer. It’s important to consider the total cost of ownership, including the cost of replacement toner cartridges, when making a purchase decision. What features should I look for when choosing a Color Laserjet Printer for Small Business? When choosing a color laserjet printer for small business, it’s important to consider features such as printing speed, print resolution, connectivity options, paper handling capacity, and cost of ownership. Look for a printer that can handle your business’s printing needs without breaking the bank on toner cartridge replacements.

Final Verdict

In conclusion, we hope that our comparison table has helped you find the best color laserjet printer for your small business needs. As we have seen, there are several factors to consider when choosing the right printer, such as cost, features, and efficiency.

When it comes to the best color laserjet printers for small businesses, it’s crucial to choose a printer that can handle your printing needs without breaking the bank. The printers we have highlighted in our comparison table are all excellent options that can help you get the job done efficiently and effectively.

Remember, investing in a high-quality color laserjet printer can save you time, money, and hassle in the long run. With their fast printing speeds, high-quality color output, and low maintenance costs, these printers can help your small business operate more smoothly and professionally.

So whether you need to print marketing materials, invoices, or reports, a color laserjet printer is an essential tool for any small business. By choosing one of the best color laserjet printers for small businesses, you can ensure that your printing needs are met with ease and efficiency.

Thank you for taking the time to read our comparison table and we hope it has been helpful in your search for the best color laserjet printer for your small business. Don’t hesitate to reach out to us if you have any further questions or need help choosing the right printer for your needs.