Best Perm Solutions for Damaged Hair Type 2 in 2023: The Ultimate Buying Guide

Perming damaged hair can be a risky and challenging task, but with the right perm solution, you can add volume and texture to your hair without causing further damage. In this article, we have researched and compiled a list of the 5 best perm solutions for damaged hair type 2 in 2023. Our experts have tested and analyzed each solution based on its ingredients, effectiveness, and overall impact on hair health. We understand that your hair health is crucial, and that’s why we have included only the top-rated perm solutions on our list.

Our list includes a variety of solutions, from mild to strong, to fit your preference and hair type. We also provide a detailed buying guide to help you make an informed decision. Whether you’re looking for a perm solution for a special occasion or a regular routine, our guide will provide you with all the necessary information to optimize your hair health.

So what are you waiting for? Add volume and texture to your damaged hair type 2 with the best perm solution. Read on to discover the top solutions! And if you’re looking for a quick comparison, check out our top selected product comparison table below.

Best Perm Solutions for Damaged Hair Type 2 Reviews: Our Top 5 Choices

1. Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment

Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment Repairs damaged and compromised hair, strengthens and protects hair structure, restores healthy appearance and texture

Apply a generous amount from roots to ends on unwashed towel-dried hair.

Comb through once and leave on for a minimum of 10 minutes or more. Rinse from hair, shampoo, and condition.Healthy hair

Use by date: This product’s use by date is determined by the Period After Opening symbol. The Period After Opening symbol is marked by a box with a numerical number (X) followed by letter M for months. The symbol denotes that the product is recommended to be used within X months of opening

The Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment is a revolutionary at-home hair care product that aims to strengthen and repair damaged hair. This unique formula helps to reduce breakage and strengthen the hair’s structure by reconnecting broken disulfide bonds within the hair shaft. The treatment is suitable for all hair types and textures, and its ease of use makes it a popular choice for those looking to improve the health of their hair.

Users of varying skill levels can benefit from this product, as it is simple to apply and delivers noticeable results. The only potential drawback is the price, as it is more expensive than some other hair treatments on the market. However, the impressive results and high-quality ingredients justify the cost.

2. Nutrafol Women’s Hair Growth Supplement

Nutrafol Women's Hair Growth Supplement | Ages 18-44 | Clinically Proven for Visibly Thicker & Stronger Hair | Dermatologist Recommended | 1 Bottle | 1 Month Supply NATURAL HAIR GROWTH: 4 capsules per day of this clinically effective hair supplement promotes visibly thicker, stronger hair growth and less shedding with 21 natural ingredients. 100% drug-free.

FOR WOMEN’S BIOLOGY: Physician-formulated to improve hair growth from within by targeting the 6 root causes of thinning hair in women–including stress, hormones, and aging. With natural ingredients that also support better sleep, energy, and skin health.

CLINICALLY PROVEN: 90% of women saw improved hair overall, 86% saw better hair growth, and 84% saw less shedding after 6 months in a clinical study. Results may vary.

THE #1 DERMATOLOGIST-RECOMMENDED HAIR GROWTH SUPPLEMENT BRAND*: Grow with the brand trusted by leading dermatologists to improve hair growth naturally. *According to IQVIA ProVoice survey for 12 months ending March 31, 2022.

Nutrafol Women’s Hair Growth Supplement is a clinically-tested, natural supplement designed to support healthy hair growth by addressing the root causes of hair thinning and loss. The supplement contains a blend of vitamins, minerals, and botanical ingredients that work together to improve hair health, thickness, and overall appearance.

This product is suitable for women of all skill levels, as it is easy to incorporate into a daily routine. Some users may experience initial shedding as their hair growth cycle resets, but this is typically temporary. It is essential to note that individual results may vary, and it may take a few months of consistent use to see noticeable improvements.

3. OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Curling Perfection Curl-Defining Cream

Sale OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Curling Perfection Curl-Defining Cream, Hair-Smoothing Anti-Frizz Cream to Define All Curl Types & Hair Textures, Paraben-Free, Sulfated-Surfactants Free, 6 oz Smooth and define curly hair with this argan oil of morocco curl-defining cream Ideal for all curl types, this anti-frizz cream tames flyaways at it moisturizes to create soft and shiny spirals

SMOOTH, DETANGLE, DEFINE: The 6-ounce bottle of OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Curl Perfecting Curl-Defining Cream helps smooth, define and enhance curly hair

BOOST CURLS and TAME FRIZZY HAIR: Ideal for all hair textures and curls types , this rich moisturizing curl cream helps eliminate frizz while taming flyaways

CURLY HAIR CARE INSPIRED BY NATURE: This precious blend with rich cold-pressed Moroccan argan oil helps moisturize and revive spirals Plus, the citrus-fresh, floral-green and woody scent of this smoothing cream leaves hair smelling irresistibly good

NON-HARSH and NOURISHING: Free from parabens, the sulfate-free surfactant haircare system is gentle for use on all curl types and textures to help improve strength and elasticity while creating soft and shiny, yet defined curls

The OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Curling Perfection Curl-Defining Cream is a lightweight, easy-to-apply cream that helps define and enhance curls while reducing frizz. Infused with Argan oil, this product provides hydration and nourishment to the hair, leaving it soft, smooth, and manageable.

This cream is suitable for users of all skill levels and works well with various curl types and hair textures. The only potential drawback is that it may weigh down fine hair or cause buildup if overused. To avoid this, it is essential to use the product sparingly and adjust the amount according to individual hair needs.

4. K18 Leave-In Repair Hair Mask Treatment

K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask Treatment to Repair Damaged Hair - 4 Minutes to Reverse Damage from Bleach, Color, Chemical Services, 50 ml An At-home Leave-In Treatment infused with the patented K18Peptide that renews hair to its most youthful, healthy state. Benefits: Works to repair even the most extreme damage caused by bleach and color, chemical services, and heat.

Creates Like Hair Like New: Traveling into the inner-most layers of hair to reach the core polypeptide chains our revolutionary K18Peptide is just the right size and makeup to reconnect broken chains responsible for hair strength and elasticity.

Renews All Hair Types: K18 doesn’t just hide damage or patch it up leaving hair brittle, it transforms even the most extreme damage into hair that looks and feels like new. K18 works on all hair types, all generations, all types of expression.

Lasting Results That Won't Wash Away: The K18Peptide mimics the natural building blocks of hair and therefore is recognized as natural—so it’s able to integrate itself with the keratin chains to rebuild and restore hair immediately and over time.

Back By Biotech: K18 is the world’s first patented biotech treatment that renews chemically damaged hair from the inside out in just 4 minutes, strength, softness, smoothness, and bounce are restored for hair that looks and feels like new.

The K18 Leave-In Repair Hair Mask Treatment is an innovative hair care product designed to repair dry or damaged hair. Utilizing patented bioactive peptide technology, this treatment helps to restore hair’s natural elasticity, strength, and shine in just four minutes. It is suitable for all hair types, including color-treated hair.

Users of varying skill levels can easily incorporate this treatment into their hair care routine, as it requires minimal effort to apply. Some users may find the product expensive, but its effectiveness and ability to deliver salon-quality results at home make it a worthwhile investment.

5. Split-Ender Pro Repair Hair Trimmer

Split-Ender Pro Repair Hair Trimmer for Frizzy, Dry, Damaged, Colored, Broken, Curly, Straight or Bleached Split Ends, Men and Women Personal Care Products - Red 【Easy to Use】Rid your hair of split ends faster, safer and in minutes. NO cream, conditioner or shampoo can prevent the development of split ends. For a more consistent, healthy and beautiful hair, trim the damaged, broken ends with the Split Ender and enjoy the benefits of a more softer natural shine. The perfect tool for breakage and damaged hair caused by blow dryers, flat irons, chemicals and color treatments.

【For all types of hair】 Designed for frizzy, curly, straight, thick or thin hair as long as the hair is chin length or longer. Frizzy hair may require you to flat iron your hair before using the Split-Ender. Results may vary depending on the customer's previous hair condition. From start to finish, place small strands of hair to get the best result and texture. Repeat this simple process three times for each small strand of hair.

【Rechargeable Battery included】 Power Adaptor: Bi-Volt 110-240 Volts. Use plugged in or wireless. Charge the battery before use for 3 to 4 hours. Comes with two trim settings (1/4" & 1/8") and accessories for the beauty professional. Convenient for storage.

【New and Sealed】 Easy to open packaging. Product requires Fully Charged Battery in order to work as intended. Thanks to the user manual, the buyer can discover all the functionalities before using the Split Ender and the care necessary to preserve the unit in optimal conditions.

【Ideal Gift & One-Year Warranty】 This hair trimming device is the best gift for any family member or close friend. We provide a 1 Year Warranty so please feel free to contact us if you are not satisfied and we will provide you a 100% satisfaction solution.

The Split-Ender Pro Repair Hair Trimmer is a unique tool designed to remove split ends without sacrificing hair length. This device features specially designed blades that safely and precisely trim damaged ends, leaving the hair looking healthier and more manageable. It is suitable for various hair types, including frizzy, dry, damaged, colored, broken, curly, straight, or bleached hair.

The Split-Ender Pro is user-friendly, making it suitable for individuals of all skill levels. However, it is important to read and follow the instructions carefully to achieve the best results. The main drawback is the price, as it is more expensive than a traditional hair trimmer. However, the ability to maintain hair health and length between salon visits may make it a worthwhile investment for those who struggle with split ends.

Buying Guide of Best Perm Solutions for Damaged Hair Type 2

Perming can be a great way to add volume and texture to your hair, but it can also cause damage, especially if you have Type 2 hair (wavy hair). When selecting the best perm solution for damaged hair Type 2, there are several important factors to consider. Here is a step-by-step buying guide to help you find the best perm solution for damaged hair Type 2.

Step 1: Determine the Type of Perm Solution

The first step in finding the best perm solution for damaged hair Type 2 is to determine the type of perm solution. There are two main types of perm solutions: alkaline and acid. Alkaline perm solutions are typically stronger and can cause more damage, while acid perm solutions are milder and less damaging.

Step 2: Look for Protein Treatments

Look for perm solutions that contain protein treatments. Protein treatments can help strengthen the hair and repair damage caused by perming. Look for perm solutions that contain ingredients like keratin, collagen, or silk protein.

Step 3: Check for Moisturizing Ingredients

Check for moisturizing ingredients in the perm solution. Perming can dry out the hair, so it’s important to use a perm solution that contains ingredients like aloe vera, glycerin, or shea butter to help hydrate and nourish the hair.

Step 4: Consider the Processing Time

Consider the processing time of the perm solution. Look for solutions that have a shorter processing time, as this can help minimize damage to the hair.

Step 5: Read the Instructions Carefully

Read the instructions on the perm solution carefully before using it. Follow the instructions carefully, as over-processing or under-processing can cause damage to the hair.

Step 6: Read Reviews

Read online reviews and ratings from verified buyers to get an idea of how the perm solution performs in real-world use. Look for reviews that specifically mention damaged Type 2 hair and any benefits or drawbacks experienced.

In conclusion, finding the best perm solution for damaged hair Type 2 requires careful consideration and research. By following the steps outlined above, you can select a perm solution that is gentle, contains protein treatments and moisturizing ingredients, has a shorter processing time, and is easy to use, providing volume and texture to your hair without causing further damage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some commonly asked questions about the best perm solution for damaged hair:

Can I perm my hair if it is damaged?

Perming hair that is already damaged can cause further damage, including breakage, split ends, and loss of elasticity. It’s important to assess the condition of your hair before perming and to choose a gentle perm solution that is specifically designed for damaged hair.

What should I look for in a perm solution for damaged hair?

When looking for a perm solution for damaged hair, you’ll want to choose a product that is formulated specifically for damaged or fragile hair, with gentle ingredients that can help to nourish and protect the hair during the perming process. Look for perm solutions that contain conditioning agents like hydrolyzed keratin or amino acids, and avoid harsh chemicals like ammonia.

What are some popular brands of perm solutions for damaged hair?

Some popular brands of perm solutions for damaged hair include ISO Perm Option 2, Zotos Quantum Firm Acid Perm, and L’Oreal Dulcia Advanced Perm. These brands offer a variety of formulations to choose from, with different features and capabilities to suit different needs and preferences.

Are there any specific ingredients I should look for in a perm solution for damaged hair?

Some specific ingredients to look for in a perm solution for damaged hair include hydrolyzed keratin, which can help to strengthen and protect the hair; amino acids, which can help to moisturize and condition the hair; and glycerin, which can help to retain moisture and prevent further damage.

Where can I buy the best perm solution for damaged hair?

Perm solutions for damaged hair can be found at most beauty supply stores and online retailers like Amazon and Sally Beauty. It’s a good idea to read reviews and compare prices and features before making a purchase to ensure that you find the best perm solution for your needs and budget. Additionally, it’s important to consult with a hair care professional before perming damaged hair to determine if it is a safe and appropriate option for your hair.

Final Verdict

It’s important to be cautious when using perm solutions on damaged hair, as they can further damage or weaken the hair. However, if you do decide to use a perm solution, look for one that is specifically formulated for damaged hair and contains ingredients that can help repair and strengthen the hair.

In the comparison table above, we have looked at some of the top perm solutions for damaged hair, evaluating factors such as conditioning agents, strength, and effectiveness.

One important factor to consider when selecting a perm solution for damaged hair is conditioning agents. Look for solutions that contain ingredients such as keratin or other proteins, as these can help repair and strengthen damaged hair while also providing conditioning benefits.

Another important consideration is the strength of the solution. Look for solutions that are formulated for damaged hair and offer a mild to medium hold, as these can provide the curl and wave you desire without further damaging your hair.

In the comparison table, we have evaluated perm solutions based on their overall effectiveness at providing a gentle, conditioning perm for damaged hair. By using this information as a guide, you can find the ideal perm solution for your hair type and needs.

Remember to always follow the instructions carefully and perform a strand test before using any perm solution, especially on damaged hair. With the right care and attention, you can achieve beautiful, healthy curls and waves without further damaging your hair.