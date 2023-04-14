Best Swimsuits for Pear Shapes in 2023: The Ultimate Buying Guide

Pear-shaped bodies have a smaller upper body and wider hips and thighs, which can make finding the right swimsuit a challenging task. In this article, we have researched and compiled a list of the 10 best swimsuits for pear shapes in 2023. Our experts have tested and analyzed each swimsuit based on its fit, support, coverage, and overall flattery. We understand that your confidence is crucial, and that’s why we have included only the top-rated swimsuits on our list.

Our list includes a variety of swimsuits, from one-piece to bikini, to fit your preference and style. We also provide a detailed buying guide to help you make an informed decision. Whether you’re looking for a swimsuit for lounging or swimming, our guide will provide you with all the necessary information to optimize your beach or pool experience.

So what are you waiting for? Flatter your pear-shaped figure and boost your confidence with the best swimsuit. Read on to discover the top swimsuits! And if you’re looking for a quick comparison, check out our top selected product comparison table below.

Best Swimsuits for Pear Shapes Reviews: Our Top 5 Choices

1. Wantdo Women’s One-Piece Swimdress Plus Size Skirtini Cover Up Swimsuit

Sale Wantdo Women's Plus Size High Waist One Piece Swimsuit Pear Flower 22-24 Big Is Beautiful - You deserve a modest swimdress that fits you perfectly. Wantdo plus size swimwear is available in sizes 12 to 28 with 10 chic and colorful designs that are sure to flatter your body!

Show Off Your Curves - Flatter your figure with the proper body support. This wantdo plus size swimdress comes with a soft tummy control inner lining that makes you look slimmer and sexier in an instant.

Move Freely - This high waisted swimsuit has comfortable wireless cup padding designed to lift and support your chest while you swim. Each swimsuit with skirt also has a built-in swim short underneath.

Radiate Confidence - Wear wantdo womens swim dresses with confidence! These women's one-piece swimsuits used breathable, quick-drying nylon and elastane with reinforced shoulder straps so they won't tear or rip easily.

Size Suggestion - Wantdo tummy control swimsuit is available in size 12 to 28, among which 12-14, 16-18 are designed for regular size and 18-20, 22-24, 26-28 for plus size. Please refer to our size chart in the product image and detail page for specific measurements to achieve the proper fit. We value our customer's voice. Please don't hesitate to contact us if you have any problem in choosing size.

The Wantdo Women’s One-Piece Swimdress is designed to provide a comfortable, stylish, and flattering fit for plus-size women. This swimdress features a built-in swim bottom and a flowing skirtini cover-up, offering both coverage and modesty. The adjustable halter strap and padded bra provide excellent support, while the ruched design on the front helps to create a slimming effect.

This swimdress is suitable for women of varying skill levels, from beginners to experienced swimmers, as it provides a comfortable and secure fit. However, some users may find the skirtini style to be too conservative or not as versatile as separate pieces. Overall, the Wantdo Women’s One-Piece Swimdress is an excellent choice for plus-size women seeking a fashionable and flattering swimsuit.

2. Eomenie Women’s One Piece Swimsuits Tummy Control Cutout High Waisted Bathing Suit Wrap Tie Back 1 Piece Swimsuit

Sale Eomenie Women's One Piece Swimsuits Tummy Control Cutout High Waisted Bathing Suit Wrap Tie Back 1 Piece Swimsuit Blue Striped Criss cross one piece bathing suits: Cutout design on front and back, adds a little flirtiness and fashionable to this classic swimsuit. The back tie knot and adjustable shoulder straps fit your body curves perfectly.

Slimming tummy control one piece swimsuits: The ruched design of the waist gives you some coverage while also being stylish. The high cut design makes your legs look more longer and shows your figure perfectly.

Push up one piece swimsuits for women: The non-removable padded and adjustable spaghetti straps can fix the one-piece swimsuit well, give you more support, and make you more relaxed when playing.

Occasion: This swimsuit is best for summer swimming wear, making you more charming during beach vacations, swimming in the pool, honeymoon in Hawaii, cruise vacation, etc.

Material: The smooth fabric is elastic, soft, and comfortable, ensuring you enjoy wearing it. The soft lining gives you extra protection.

The Eomenie Women’s One Piece Swimsuits offer a unique and stylish design, featuring a wrap tie back and a cutout high-waisted bathing suit. The tummy control panel helps to create a flattering silhouette, while the adjustable straps and removable padded bra ensure a comfortable and customizable fit. This swimsuit is made from high-quality, quick-drying fabric, ensuring durability and long-lasting use.

This swimsuit is suitable for women with varying skill levels, from beginner to advanced swimmers. Some users may find the cutout design to be too revealing, while others may appreciate the added style and unique look. Overall, the Eomenie Women’s One Piece Swimsuits provide a fashionable and comfortable option for those looking for a versatile and attractive bathing suit.

3. CUPSHE Women’s Floral O-Ring Criss Cross One Piece Swimsuit V Neck Padded Bathing Suit

CUPSHE Women's One Piece Swimsuit Floral Print Tummy Control V Neck Bathing Suit, XXL Magenta Design: Romantic Floral O-Rings One-Piece Swimsuit with Double Shoulder Straps.

The Pattern is One of a Kind - The Exact Pattern You Receive Will Be Slightly Different Than the One Shown.

Garment Care: Regular Wash. Recommend with Cold Water. Do not Use Bleach. Do not Tumble Dry.

Occasion: Best Holiday Gifts for Mom, Wife, Girlfriend or Women You Love. Perfect for Tropical Vacations, Summer, Beach & Pool, Honeymoon, Cruise.

Body Size: The Size of a Human Body.Bra Size (XS: 30C/30D/32A/32B; S: 32C/32D/34A/34B; M: 34C/34D/36A/36B; L: 36C/36D/38A/38B; XL: 38D/40B/40C/40D; XXL: 40A/40B/40C/40D)

The CUPSHE Women’s Floral O-Ring Criss Cross One Piece Swimsuit offers a beautiful, feminine design with a flattering V-neck and a unique criss-cross back. The floral pattern and O-ring detail add a touch of elegance, while the padded cups provide support and coverage. This swimsuit is made from high-quality fabric that is both stretchy and quick-drying, ensuring a comfortable fit and long-lasting use.

This swimsuit is suitable for women of all skill levels, providing a comfortable and supportive fit for various water activities. Some users may prefer a more conservative design or additional coverage, while others will appreciate the stylish and unique look of this bathing suit. Overall, the CUPSHE Women’s Floral O-Ring Criss Cross One Piece Swimsuit is an excellent choice for those seeking a fashionable and comfortable swimsuit option.

4. CUPSHE Women’s One Piece Swimsuit Plunge Neckline Cutout Criss Cross Bathing Suit

CUPSHE Women's One Piece Swimsuit Plunge Neckline Cutout Criss Cross Bathing Suit Cyan, M Design: Cutout Plunge neckline One Piece Swimsuit Features a Criss cross front design

About Cup Style: With Removable Padding, Soft Cups

Garment Care: Regular Wash. Recommend with Cold Water. Do not Use Bleach. Do not Tumble Dry

Occasion: Best Holiday Gifts for Mom, Wife, Girlfriend or Women You Love. Perfect for Tropical Vacations, Summer, Beach & Pool, Honeymoon, Cruise

Model is wearing a size S （Height: 5' 4", Bust: 34 in, Waist: 26 in, Hips: 37 in）Available in XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL. (XS=0-2, S=4-6, M=8-10, L=12-14, XL=16-18, XXL=20). Please Refer to Our Size Chart for Specific Measurements to Achieve the Perfect Fit

The CUPSHE Women’s One Piece Swimsuit features a bold design with a plunge neckline, cutout details, and a criss-cross back. The padded cups provide support and coverage, while the high-quality fabric ensures a comfortable and durable fit. This swimsuit is perfect for those looking to make a statement at the beach or pool.

Suitable for women of varying skill levels, this swimsuit provides a comfortable and supportive fit for a range of water activities. However, some users may find the plunge neckline and cutout details to be too revealing or not appropriate for their personal style preferences. Overall, the CUPSHE Women’s One Piece Swimsuit offers a unique and eye-catching design for those looking to stand out from the crowd.

5. SUUKSESS Women Wrap Bikini Set Push Up High Waisted 2 Piece Swimsuits

Sale SUUKSESS Women High Waisted Bikini Criss Cross Swimsuits Push Up Bathing Suits(L, Hot Pink) Wrap High Waisted Bikini: Sexy v neck, Push up tie back wrap straps, Adjustable spaghetti straps, Built-in padding

Ruched High Waist Swimsuits Bottom: Tummy control, Ruching front, Full Coverage

Material: Polyester + Spandex, Full lined, Soft and stretchy

Occasion: This high waisted bathing suits are suitable for swimming, tropical vacation, beach party, cruise

Size: (Our Size Chart) X-Small=US 0-2, Small=US 4-6, Medium=US 8-10, Large=US 12-14, X-Large=US 16-18, XX-Large=US 20

The SUUKSESS Women Wrap Bikini Set offers a stylish and modern design with a high-waisted bottom and a wrap-style top. The push-up padded top provides support and lift, while the adjustable straps ensure a comfortable and customizable fit. The high-quality fabric is both stretchy and quick-drying, making this swimsuit a durable and comfortable choice for various water activities.

This swimsuit set is suitable for women of varying skill levels, offering a supportive and comfortable fit. The high-waisted bottom provides additional coverage, making it a popular choice for those seeking a more modest bikini option. However, some users may find the wrap-style top to be more complicated to put on compared to traditional bikini tops. Overall, the SUUKSESS Women Wrap Bikini Set is a fashionable and versatile option for those looking for a unique and stylish swimsuit.

Buying Guide of Best Swimsuits for Pear Shapes

Finding the right swimsuit can be challenging, especially if you have a pear-shaped body. A pear-shaped body typically has wider hips and thighs and a smaller waist and bust. When selecting the best swimsuits for pear shapes, there are several important factors to consider. Here is a step-by-step buying guide to help you find the best swimsuits for pear shapes.

Step 1: Look for Flattering Styles

The first step in finding the best swimsuits for pear shapes is to look for flattering styles. Look for swimsuits that have a balance between the upper and lower halves of the body. One-piece swimsuits and high-waisted bikini bottoms can be great options for pear-shaped bodies.

Step 2: Consider the Cut of the Swimsuit

Consider the cut of the swimsuit. Look for swimsuits that have a high-cut leg or a V-neckline to elongate the legs and torso. Avoid swimsuits with boy shorts or high-waisted bottoms that cut across the widest part of the hips.

Step 3: Look for Supportive Tops

Look for swimsuits that have supportive tops to balance out the lower half of the body. Look for tops with underwire or padding to add shape and support to the bust.

Step 4: Consider the Fabric

Consider the fabric of the swimsuit. Look for swimsuits that have a thicker material to provide support and coverage. Avoid swimsuits with thin or flimsy fabric that can highlight problem areas.

Step 5: Look for Patterned or Printed Swimsuits

Look for patterned or printed swimsuits. These can help draw attention away from the lower half of the body and towards the upper half, creating a balanced look.

Step 6: Read Reviews

Read online reviews and ratings from verified buyers to get an idea of how the swimsuits perform in real-world use. Look for reviews that specifically mention pear-shaped bodies and any benefits or drawbacks experienced.

In conclusion, finding the best swimsuits for pear shapes requires careful consideration and research. By following the steps outlined above, you can select swimsuits that have flattering styles, supportive tops, thicker fabric, and patterns or prints that draw attention to the upper half of the body, providing confidence and comfort for your pear-shaped body.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some commonly asked questions about the best swimsuits for pear shapes:

What is a pear-shaped body?

A pear-shaped body typically refers to a body shape where the hips and thighs are wider than the shoulders and bust. This body shape is also known as a triangle shape.

What should I look for in a swimsuit for a pear-shaped body?

When looking for a swimsuit for a pear-shaped body, you’ll want to choose a swimsuit that balances out your proportions, accentuates your waist, and flatters your lower half. Look for swimsuits with details like ruching, draping, and patterns that draw the eye upwards and away from the hips.

What are some popular styles of swimsuits for pear shapes?

Some popular styles of swimsuits for pear shapes include one-piece swimsuits with strategic cutouts or designs that flatter the waist, high-waisted bikini bottoms that provide coverage and support for the hips and thighs, and tankinis with a flowy top and fitted bottom.

Are there any specific brands that offer swimsuits for pear shapes?

Many brands offer swimsuits that cater to a variety of body shapes, including pear-shaped bodies. Some popular brands that offer swimsuits for pear shapes include Athleta, Lands’ End, and Miraclesuit. These brands offer a variety of styles and features to choose from, with different capabilities to suit different needs and preferences.

Where can I buy the best swimsuits for pear shapes?

Swimsuits for pear shapes can be found at most swimwear retailers and online retailers like Amazon and Nordstrom. It’s a good idea to read reviews and compare prices and features before making a purchase to ensure that you find the best swimsuit for your needs and budget. Additionally, consider trying on swimsuits in person or consulting with a personal stylist or swimwear expert for personalized guidance and recommendations.

Final Verdict

When it comes to finding the best swimsuits for pear shapes, there are several factors to consider, such as fit, style, and support. In the comparison table above, we have looked at some of the top swimsuits for pear shapes, evaluating features such as coverage, design, and quality.

One important factor to consider when selecting a swimsuit for a pear shape is the fit. Look for swimsuits that offer ample coverage on the bottom while still providing support and comfort on the top. Additionally, consider the style of the swimsuit, such as high-waisted bottoms or one-piece swimsuits, as these can help balance out a pear-shaped figure.

Another important consideration is the support provided by the swimsuit. Look for swimsuits with adjustable straps and built-in support features such as underwire or padding, as these can help provide additional support and shape to the bust area.

In the comparison table, we have evaluated swimsuits based on their overall effectiveness at providing a flattering and comfortable fit for pear-shaped bodies, as well as their design and quality. By using this information as a guide, you can find the ideal swimsuit for your body type and needs.

Remember that every body is unique, and what works for one person may not work for another. By trying on different styles and cuts and selecting a swimsuit that makes you feel confident and comfortable, you can enjoy your time at the beach or pool while looking and feeling your best.